Maria Kanellis On Why She Stays With WWE: ‘I Don’t Do It For You’

In a series of posts on Twitter, Maria Kanellis commented on fans who have been criticizing her for signing a five-year contract with WWE only to announce her second pregnancy after. Meanwhile another fan mentioned that some of the complaints were because she signed a new contract but still voices her frustration with WWE, and she had a response for that too. Here’s the full exchange:

Fans circa 2009: I can’t believe they treat ditzy Maria so bad. Why are the matches so short? Why can’t a Diva be older than 35? Where are women’s rights? Fans circa 2019: I can’t believe Maria got pregnant again! How dare she have a family? She can’t work and have a family! pic.twitter.com/ZcmWBV7WLT — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019

No, we are using them like every other job. I work, I go on maternity leave, I come back if and when I get medically cleared. But, I also will be dealing with people like you publicly, who are stuck in the 1920’s that don’t believe in women’s rights. https://t.co/yyiYq9GVEJ — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019

At the end of the day, WWE was where I started and it’s where I wanted to complete my career. And when they came to the table with the opportunity to have a family and a career it sealed the deal. People think they know everything but it’s all in the details. https://t.co/ad4ldTFbnm — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019

Show that, I’m Pregnant not Powerless. I’d like to show my daughter that having a family isn’t a downgrade for a career. That being dedicated matters. That 15 years experience matters. That you can choose your own adventure. https://t.co/JZJqqF6W4f — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019