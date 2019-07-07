wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis On Why She Stays With WWE: ‘I Don’t Do It For You’
In a series of posts on Twitter, Maria Kanellis commented on fans who have been criticizing her for signing a five-year contract with WWE only to announce her second pregnancy after. Meanwhile another fan mentioned that some of the complaints were because she signed a new contract but still voices her frustration with WWE, and she had a response for that too. Here’s the full exchange:
Fans circa 2009: I can’t believe they treat ditzy Maria so bad. Why are the matches so short? Why can’t a Diva be older than 35? Where are women’s rights? Fans circa 2019: I can’t believe Maria got pregnant again! How dare she have a family? She can’t work and have a family! pic.twitter.com/ZcmWBV7WLT
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019
No, we are using them like every other job. I work, I go on maternity leave, I come back if and when I get medically cleared. But, I also will be dealing with people like you publicly, who are stuck in the 1920’s that don’t believe in women’s rights. https://t.co/yyiYq9GVEJ
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 5, 2019
At the end of the day, WWE was where I started and it’s where I wanted to complete my career. And when they came to the table with the opportunity to have a family and a career it sealed the deal. People think they know everything but it’s all in the details. https://t.co/ad4ldTFbnm
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019
Show that, I’m Pregnant not Powerless. I’d like to show my daughter that having a family isn’t a downgrade for a career. That being dedicated matters. That 15 years experience matters. That you can choose your own adventure. https://t.co/JZJqqF6W4f
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019
I’ll still “complain” I have freedom of speech. I also have the ability to change things by using my voice. I.e. first woman to sign a contract with ROH, first woman to work long term with New Japan, etc… you may not like it. But I don’t do it for you. https://t.co/cxpxim5FSs
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon