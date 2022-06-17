Maria Kanellis On Why Wrestling Fans Shouldn’t Wish For WWE’s Demise

In a couple of posts on Twitter, Maria Kanellis reacted to a fan who suggested that WWE should “burn” after the news of the Vince McMahon scandal broke. The post was in response to Kanellis posting a link to the story that Vince McMahon is stepping down as Chairman and CEO of WWE.

She wrote: “Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families.”

