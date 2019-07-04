Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE

– WrestlingInc.com has an update on the Maria Kanellis situation. According to WrestlingInc.com’s latest report, WWE was aware that Mike and Maria Kanellis wanted to have another child when they signed new deals with the company earlier in June. However, Mike and Maria did not learn that they were expecting another child until “a week and a half ago,” after their new contracts were already signed.

PWInsider previously reported that they did not inform WWE of the news that she was pregnant when they signed their new five-year contracts with the company. However, this latest bit of information would suggest that Mike and Maria did not know they were pregnant yet when the deals were signed.

Also, WrestlingInc.com notes that WWE wants to make their environment more modernized for working mothers and families. This includes having a room for young children at their four major pay-per-view events and scheduled time off for family events.

The pregnancy later became part of an angle earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. After losing a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Maria ran down her husband. She said, “You’re just a disappointment. The only ‘man’ here tonight was ‘The Man’ Becky. So maybe the next time, I’ll ask Becky to impregnate me.” You can check out a video of that segment from Raw below.

As previously reported, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today calling out wrestling reporters for “attacking a pregnant woman with false accusations.” She wrote the following tweets:

I’m starting to wonder when the Wrestling “News” sites are gonna realize they are getting played by sources desperate for attention. Attacking a pregnant women with false accusations could get you fired in another profession. Be professional. Do the research. Don’t become puppets pic.twitter.com/zpF5HteZ6T — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019

Furthermore, some of these “reporters” used to beg me for interviews when I was on the indys. You want me to start taking photos of your emails and sending them out? I don’t think so. Just sit back and enjoy the show. Because I certainly am enjoying all of you looking like fools. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019

That’s all I want to say on that. I’d rather do my job, enjoy my daughter, and rest for my pregnancy. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 4, 2019