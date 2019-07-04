wrestling / News

Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestlingInc.com has an update on the Maria Kanellis situation. According to WrestlingInc.com’s latest report, WWE was aware that Mike and Maria Kanellis wanted to have another child when they signed new deals with the company earlier in June. However, Mike and Maria did not learn that they were expecting another child until “a week and a half ago,” after their new contracts were already signed.

PWInsider previously reported that they did not inform WWE of the news that she was pregnant when they signed their new five-year contracts with the company. However, this latest bit of information would suggest that Mike and Maria did not know they were pregnant yet when the deals were signed.

Also, WrestlingInc.com notes that WWE wants to make their environment more modernized for working mothers and families. This includes having a room for young children at their four major pay-per-view events and scheduled time off for family events.

The pregnancy later became part of an angle earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. After losing a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Maria ran down her husband. She said, “You’re just a disappointment. The only ‘man’ here tonight was ‘The Man’ Becky. So maybe the next time, I’ll ask Becky to impregnate me.” You can check out a video of that segment from Raw below.

As previously reported, Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today calling out wrestling reporters for “attacking a pregnant woman with false accusations.” She wrote the following tweets:

