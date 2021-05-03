Maria Kanellis Questions Stephanie McMahon’s Dedication To Advancing Opportunities For Women

In an interview with Kawada Driver, Maria Kanellis spoke about WWE not doing another Evolution PPV and questioned how Stephanie McMahon could deal with that.

She said: ““So you have all these pointless pay-per-views and you have the opportunity to do a women’s empowerment pay-per-view and you choose not to do it? I don’t get it. I don’t know how Stephanie McMahon deals with that. Like as a woman, I’ve been very outspoken about my feelings about women’s wrestling and women in wrestling. So like, it should come as no surprise that as a woman I couldn’t deal with that. If I had all that power in the industry I couldn’t deal with that. I have minimal power in this industry and I am fighting my tail off to create more opportunities. So, like, if I had that much power there would be a whole show plus a reality show that actually covers the girls live. Plus on top of that we would have a makeup line. We would be on the cover of Vogue showing: ‘Guess what? These women are badasses and they are beautiful in their own right.’

I don’t get it. I’m fighting for that in Ring of Honor now. Like, from the very beginning, that’s what I want. I want my girls to have those opportunities that I didn’t have in such a large company like WWE. You’re telling me that they can’t call up some of these magazines and say, ‘Hey, can you feature some of our girls? If you do, you can work with this advertiser we also have. Cool? Cool. Let’s do a little, you know.’ I don’t get it. I see all these things that Stephanie is fighting for women’s rights, but it seems more promotional than it does actual. And that is what…I’m curious about that.”