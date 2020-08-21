Maria Kanellis Reacts To Story About Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Rusev Day: ‘Doesn’t Surprise Me’

As we reported yesterday, Rusev revealed during a livestream on Twitch that Vince McMahon believed that the WWE fans were mocking him by chanting ‘Rusev Day’, even though his merchandise was the top-seller. Rusev made similar comments in an interview with Ryback for his podcast, and Maria Kanellis reacted to a news post about that on Twitter. She stated that it didn’t surprise her and that even though her segments with Mike Bennett and the 24/7 title were doing well in the ratings, WWE still ended that angle.

She wrote: “This doesn’t surprise me. We were the most watched segments when we were doing the 24/7 storyline and Vince still pulled the rug out from under us. I begged them not to use my personal life, if they were just gonna drop the storyline. But, they did it anyways.”