Maria Kanellis Reflects On Years After WWE Release, Says She Feels Blessed

In a post on Twitter, Maria Kanellis spoke about the life she’s had in the years since she and husband Mike Bennett were released from WWE. The pair were cut from the roster in 2020 and have since appeared for ROH and AEW.

She wrote: “My son turns four today. In 2020, at 9 weeks postpartum Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked is your wife with you. So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to @ringofhonor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today. #Blessed”