Maria Kanellis Returning To Hospital Following Adrenal Gland Surgery
Maria Kanellis revealed that she’s headed back to the hospital after being released following adrenal gland surgery. As reported, Kanellis underwent surgery for a mass on her gland last week. Kanellis posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to note she was returning to the hospital due to pain and nausea.
Kanellis wrote:
“Back to the hospital. Pain in my neck, spine and head has gotten substantially worse. I can’t stand up straight without pain and nausea. I just wanted to be done with issues. Trying to stay positive.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis.
