Maria Kanellis Rewatches The Kingdom vs. Bullet Club in ROH
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH released a video of Maria Kanellis rewatching a classic Kingdom vs. Bullet Club match. The match featured Mike Bennett, Adam Cole, and Matt Taven vs. AJ Styles and The Young Bucks. You can check out that video below. This is the match where Kanellis was on the receiving end of a Triple Superkick.
