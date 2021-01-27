wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Rewatches The Kingdom vs. Bullet Club in ROH

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– ROH released a video of Maria Kanellis rewatching a classic Kingdom vs. Bullet Club match. The match featured Mike Bennett, Adam Cole, and Matt Taven vs. AJ Styles and The Young Bucks. You can check out that video below. This is the match where Kanellis was on the receiving end of a Triple Superkick.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maria Kanellis, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading