Maria Kanellis Says She Will Only Return to WWE When It’s Under New Management or Ownership
July 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling talent Maria Kanellis responded to a fan tweet earlier today suggesting that she should go back to WWE. Kanellis responded, “No. Not until it is under new management/ownership.” You can view that exchange below.
Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett were released by WWE in April 2020.
No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 17, 2022
