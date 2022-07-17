wrestling / News

Maria Kanellis Says She Will Only Return to WWE When It’s Under New Management or Ownership

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maria Kanellis 24/7 Title Raws 247 Title Raw

– Impact Wrestling talent Maria Kanellis responded to a fan tweet earlier today suggesting that she should go back to WWE. Kanellis responded, “No. Not until it is under new management/ownership.” You can view that exchange below.

Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett were released by WWE in April 2020.

