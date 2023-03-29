Maria Kanellis Says The Kingdom’s Match At Supercard Of Honor Is Personal, Credits Briscoes With Helping Her in ROH

The Kingdom are part of the Reach For The Sky match at ROH Supercard of Honor, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett says her connection to the Briscoes makes it personal. The match will take place on Friday’s PPV and will see new ROH World Tag Team Champions crowned, and Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the bout and her connection to the team in an interview with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Reach for the Sky match: “It’s personal. This one is personal. We were some of the last people in the ring with The Briscoes. I can’t believe he [Jay Briscoe] is gone. So, for me personally, the Reach For The Sky ladder match just because it’s about The Briscoe Brothers that night. It’s about the locker room leaders. It’s about their presence still being felt, Mark is going to be there, it’s gonna be a huge night for Mark.”

On her connection to the Briscoes: “As far as The Kingdom goes, just being involved with the Reach For The Sky ladder match is a huge honor because of our history. I haven’t talked about it too much, but the Briscoe Brothers really made the second portion of my career. They welcomed me into the Ring Of Honor locker room after being a diva in WWE and being looked at like this ditzy, this throwaway character. The way that The Briscoes treated me, the way that Jay was able to be vulnerable in a match with me, it made me more believable. It made my promos better, it made my work better. It made me as a manager and I based my entire career now off of what was built during that feud with the Briscoe Brothers and OBD versus The Kingdom and me. So, it’s personal. It’s gonna be an emotional night.”