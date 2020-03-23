wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Shares Story About Mother Working at Nursing Clinic Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Maria Kanellis took to Instagram on Sunday to share a story about how her mother is doing her part to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. In the post, which you can see below, the WWE star talked about how her mother has been working at the clinic for 30 years and has remained working during the pandemic even though she doesn’t have to go in so they aren’t left shorthanded.
She added, “My mom is a superhero. Always has been, so mom, if I am doing a great job, it’s because I learned from you. My mom is why I stay home. She wants to do her job and she is great at it. Love you!! And I can’t wait till the kids can hug you again!!!”
View this post on Instagram
This is my mom with my son Carver.. she hates taking pictures but I love this one of her. Today my mom dropped off flowers and a coloring book to us on our back porch and left. #socialdistancing she also wrote me a note saying I was doing a great job. But all I could think was no, mom you’re doing a GREAT job. My mom works in a nursing home. And has been for over 30 years. She is a kind, selfless person and even though they told her she doesn’t have to go in right now, she does. Because she doesn’t want to leave them short handed. She wants to be there for her coworkers and the residents. My mom is a superhero. Always has been, so mom, if I am doing a great job, it’s because I learned from you. My mom is why I stay home. She wants to do her job and she is great at it. Love you!! And I can’t wait till the kids can hug you again!!!
