WWE News: Maria Kanellis Spent Day In ER This Week, WWE Stock Up Again, New T-Shirts Available In WWE Shop

– Maria Kanellis noted on Instagram that she spent a day in the emergency room this past week due to dehydration. This could explain why the advertised contract signing between Drake Maverick and Mike Kanellis for 205 Live didn’t happen this past Tuesday.

– WWE stock is currently at $77.58 after yesterday’s second quarter earnings report. Benchmark gave it a buy.

– WWE is selling new t-shirts for Matt Hardy (“Warning”) and Johnny Gargano (“Rebel Heart”), as well as New Era hats for Bret Hart, New Day and Eddie Guerrero.