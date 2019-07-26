wrestling / News
WWE News: Maria Kanellis Spent Day In ER This Week, WWE Stock Up Again, New T-Shirts Available In WWE Shop
– Maria Kanellis noted on Instagram that she spent a day in the emergency room this past week due to dehydration. This could explain why the advertised contract signing between Drake Maverick and Mike Kanellis for 205 Live didn’t happen this past Tuesday.
View this post on Instagram
This is where I spent my day yesterday. Baby number 2 is giving me a run for my money. I had acute vomiting, a headache, and I was dehydrated. I threw up from 6am-3pm nonstop. I have never missed a day at WWE that wasn’t planned for in advance. But yesterday I was forced to stay away. It was a wild day! I received fluids, nausea meds, and Tylenol. They think I had a flu bug but I am feeling much better today. The nurses and doctors were fantastic and very caring. This pregnancy is definitely different from the first time. Baby 2 is doing good and that is what matters most. I am blessed to be pregnant and to have a beautiful 15 month old. Plus, women get pregnant all the time, work jobs, have other children, keep house, go to school, travel, have a second job, no paid maternity leave, are single, adopt, and so many other things. So, I keep things in perspective even when I have a tough day or 6 weeks…. I am still incredibly BLESSED!!! #secondpregnancy #12weekspregnant #seeyounextweek
– WWE stock is currently at $77.58 after yesterday’s second quarter earnings report. Benchmark gave it a buy.
– WWE is selling new t-shirts for Matt Hardy (“Warning”) and Johnny Gargano (“Rebel Heart”), as well as New Era hats for Bret Hart, New Day and Eddie Guerrero.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Reportedly Also Responsible For New Merchandise Ideas, Bischoff Had No Creative Input On Smackdown
- CM Punk Confirms He Received AEW Offer At One Point, Says He’s Still Under Contract To UFC
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle