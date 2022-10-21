Maria Kanellis Thanks Impact Wrestling After Last Night’s Show

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett wrestled what is believed to be their last Impact Wrestling match for the time being on last night’s episode. The two dropped the Impact tag team titles to Heath and Rhino before Honor No More imploded. In a post on Twitter, Maria Kanellis thanked Impact for their time there. The trio are now headed to AEW after appearing on last week’s Rampage. PWInsider noted that they still have one appearance left for Impact.

She wrote: “Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING !!! In such a short time the Impact locker room became our family. We appreciate the amazing 10 months and for allowing us to tell our story. We will see you down the road. #thankyou #HonorNoMore #OGK #TheKingdom”