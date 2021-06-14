Maria Kanellis Also Got Trash Bag Treatment, Says WWE Should Do Exit Interviews With Talent

Maria Kanellis says that she, much like Mickie James and others, received her belongings from WWE in a trash bag after her WWE release. Kanellis spoke with Fightful Select and discussed her release from the company, noting that she had the same treatment that Mickie James did when James was released in April.

As you may recall, James posted a picture of the bag with her stuff that was sent over to her, which led to Gail Kim and others saying that it had happened to them as well in the past. Longtime WWE executive Mark Carrano was fired over the incident. Kanellis told the site that Carrano wasn’t the only person at fault because it was a practice long before he took over, and said that WWE stating they didn’t know reflects how they need to treat talent better when they are released.

Kanellis also said that talent should probably have an exit interview, which regular staff in WWE generally goes through when they leave but talent does not.