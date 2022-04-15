Maria Kanellis’ Women’s Wrestling Army Sets Debut Show For Next Month

Maria Kanellis’ new promotion Women’s Wrestling Army is set to hold its debut event at the start of next month. Kanellis announced earlier today that she was launching a new promotion, and in a post to Instagram the company revealed that its initial show will go down in Providence, Rhode Island on May 1st.

Talent has yet to be announced for the show, which is being hosted in conjunction with Women’s Wrestling Revolution. You can see the announcement post below: