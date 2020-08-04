Maria Kanellis Criticizes WWE For Not Building New Stars, Says They Only Want Short-Term Ratings Spike

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter during RAW last night to criticize the company for not having any interest in building new stars, stating that they are only interested in getting short-term pops in the ratings to appease investors and networks.

“WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness.”

When a fan said that WWE spent the entire first hour of last night’s RAW trying to build new stars, Maria said one night is not enough.

“Hahahaha… one night is not building stars. One night pops the ratings. One night uses talented individuals as cannon fodder. Talk to me about the same people in a year and I will eat my words. Key word, people not person.”

Another fan told her she should have applied for WWE creative, and she claims she did.

“I tried to because I thought it would be better while pregnant but they wanted to keep me as talent. Maybe someday if the right opportunity came along. It could work.”

She also implied that she did speak up about this when she was in WWE, saying “I said plenty” when a fan responded to her original tweet saying she should have said that when she was working there.

She also said she “tried” to be a consultant for the female talent in WWE.

When a fan told her she should be a writer for WWE, Maria said WWE’s problem isn’t the writers, noting that there are talented writers there but scripts are torn up moments before the show starts.

“Hahaha… no. They have fantastic writers there but they are not given anyway to showcase what they can do. Great scripts are torn up moments before the show. #mariathewriter #givemethepen”

WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 3, 2020

Hahahaha… one night is not building stars. One night pops the ratings. One night uses talented individuals as cannon fodder. Talk to me about the same people in a year and I will eat my words. Key word, people not person. https://t.co/I5er9w60H5 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 4, 2020

I tried to because I thought it would be better while pregnant but they wanted to keep me as talent. Maybe someday if the right opportunity came along. It could work. https://t.co/8trvleaitQ — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) August 4, 2020