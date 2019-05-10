Maria Menounos Wanted To Punch Bret Hart’s Attacker At WWE Hall Of Fame

– At the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Bret Hart was unsuspectingly attacked by Zach Madsen. Madsen tackled Bret to the ground before a group of wrestlers rushed the ring and pulled Madsen off “The Hitman.” Maria Menounos had a front row seat to it all and revealed her reaction on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio (via Fightful).

“You don’t understand how angry I was. It’s so funny that you see it and you knew what my heart was saying. I was legit looking for a clean shot and I couldn’t get a clean shot of the guy. Why did I think that I needed to go in there when we had all these beasts in there? But I’m like, you just took down someone who had cancer, who had a stroke, you took down my friend, and now my husband was in the middle, and I just couldn’t control myself so when it first happened, you never know what’s real, what’s not right? Obviously you’re at [the] Hall Of Fame and you don’t expect that happen.” She continued, “So, it took a second — Travis Browne, Ronda Rousey’s husband was literally the first in the ring. He speared the guy just as he was taking Bret down and then my husband was just watching the pounding go on. I went over to Stephanie McMahon — she’s like, ‘No, it’s real. Stay back’, and then I see Kevin [Undergaro/Maria’s husband] pulling him out of the ring and I’m like, ‘Oh hell no’. Not to disrespect Stephanie of course because I love Stephanie but I was like, ‘I’m not gonna let Kevin just be in there’. So I race in and he’s on the ground and I’m just waiting for the clear shot. Meanwhile, my husband with the good intentions is, ‘I have to get this guy out of here before they kill him’. I’m like, ‘No, I need to contribute one hit’.”