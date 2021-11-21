Mariah Carey Says She Would Love to See Roman Reigns & The Usos Sing Her Christmas Song

– WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns recently appeared on The Tonight Show, and he shared a story about embarrassing his daughter while taking her to school while playing Mariah Carey’s version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The prank would involve Reigns cranking up Carey’s song when he drops her daughter off at school, and then he’d crank it back up when he comes to pick her up.

Later on, someone posted a clip from the show featuring Reigns telling the story on Twitter and suggested that Roman Reigns and The Usos sing Carey’s version of the song on SmackDown next week. Pop-star Mariah Carey chimed in herself and appears to like the idea.

Carey commented, “Would love to see it!” You can see Carey’s tweet and a video of Reigns on the show below: