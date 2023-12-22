Mariah May Recalls 2019 WWE Tryout, Getting Advice From Sarah Stock

AEW star Mariah May had a WWE tryout back in 2019, and she recently looked back on the experience. May appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed how the tryout came about and getting advice from Sarah Stock after the experience, as you can see below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On getting the tryout: “I had like three matches, and they asked me to do a tryout, and I was like, ‘What?’ I thought it was for WWE, but then I think it actually was for NXT UK, which is different because I’m not sure I would have ever signed there. Whereas WWE, I would have signed to that early on because there’s a PC and you’re going to train and stuff.”

On getting advice after the tryout: “So I had a tryout with them then, and actually, Sarah Stock gave me the advice to go and travel … They knew about me before and they’d spoken to me before. Then NXT UK happened and they’re like, ‘Come and try out for this.’ Then they said to travel more. They wanted me to get more experience because with NXT UK, they didn’t have a full-time PC. It was like once every two months or something.”