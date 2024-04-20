Mariah May Addresses Changing Up Her Finishing Move in AEW

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, AEW wrestler Mariah May discussed changing her finishing move in AEW> She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“Well, I noticed a few people do tombstones or piledrivers in AEW, so I wanted to come up with something a little bit different. I looked around at the roster and I know I’m like one of the tallest, so I definitely wanted to do something where I got them on my shoulders and popped them over. I like that, I like the sit out because it reminds me of the Bella Buster. I thought it was a nice Diva finish. Mayday, I just thought it was a great name.”