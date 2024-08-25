Mariah May Teases AEW All In Ring Gear, Has Final Message To Toni Storm

Mariah May battles Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, and she recently gave an idea of her ring gear for the show. May spoke with Shirleigh for Fightful ahead of the PPV and you can see some highlights below:

On dressing up like Storm for so long: “It was a little bit different, but I’m an actress, and I love to play a role, and I had Toni Storm and everybody else believing that all I ever wanted was to be like Toni Storm, which isn’t completely untrue, I do want to be Toni Storm, I want to be the face of this division. I want to do all the things that she did. That’s why I have to kill her. Wearing her gears, which let’s face it, are not as nice as mine, was a little bit of a struggle, but I did what I needed to do. I walked in her skin, I made her believe everything so I could get to this exact moment.”

On her All In gear: “So being The Glamour, I do have three choices, and they’re all from different countries, too. American, UK, and Japan, so I’m really just deciding which one is most fitting for the funeral of Toni Storm. They’re all completely colorful and inappropriate for a funeral, which checks out because I don’t respect you, Toni Storm.”

On her final message for Storm: “Toni, I love you, I thank you, and you are going to die.”