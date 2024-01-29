Mariah May Comments On AEW Collision Win Over Lady Frost

Mariah May picked up a win over Lady Frost on last night’s AEW Collision, and she had some thoughts about her opponent after the match. May defeated Frost on Saturday’s episode and a post-show video featured May taking verbal shots at Frost.

“Lady Frost? Lady Frost? She just assaulted me,” May said (per Fightful). “There’s nothing ladylike about that. Who made her a Lady, anyway? I’m British. I’m the Lady.”

She continued, “What’s the haircut about? What, is she going to church? Is she dropping her kids off at school? Is her government name Karen? Come in. Come in. Come in. I did great. And you know who else is going to think I did great? Toni Storm.”

You can see the video below: