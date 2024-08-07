wrestling / News
Mariah May In Action On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Mariah May is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Tuesday night that May will battle Viva Van on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Anything Goes Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett
Special Guest Referee: Ricky Steamboat to be a special guest
* AEW American Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher
Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Mariah May vs. Viva Van
