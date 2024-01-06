wrestling / News

Mariah May Says The Building She Lives In Caught Fire

January 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May had a scary moment today as there was a fire in the building she lives in. The AEW star posted to Twitter to reveal the news, noting that everyone is okay.

May, who made her in-ring debut on this week’s Dynamite, wrote:

“sad news… the building I live in had a fire

good news… everyone is ok and the firefighters are sexy
and I made friends with some animals I carried out

a win is a win”

