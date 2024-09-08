wrestling / News
Mariah May Cancels Championship Celebration Again At All Out, Attacks Skye Blue
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s AEW All Out: Zero Hour, Mariah May once again postponed her women’s championship celebration. She interrupted an interview with Skye Blue, who was on crutches, before telling Chicago that they wouldn’t get to see her celebration. She then attacked Blue before Queen Aminata made the save.
What does the #AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May want with Skye Blue?!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@SkyeByee | @MariahMayX | @amisylle pic.twitter.com/KRD7kvuMmS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2024
