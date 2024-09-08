wrestling / News

Mariah May Cancels Championship Celebration Again At All Out, Attacks Skye Blue

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mariah May AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s AEW All Out: Zero Hour, Mariah May once again postponed her women’s championship celebration. She interrupted an interview with Skye Blue, who was on crutches, before telling Chicago that they wouldn’t get to see her celebration. She then attacked Blue before Queen Aminata made the save.

