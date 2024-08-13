Mariah May Promises a ‘Cinematic Masterpiece’ Against Toni Storm At AEW All In

Mariah May says that her match with Toni Storm at AEW All In will be a “cinematic masterpiece.” May is challenging Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the August 25th PPV in London, and she previewed the match in an interview with Sports Illustrated. You can see some highlights below:

On what to expect from the match: “It’s going to be a cinematic masterpiece. I’ve already taken Toni from black-and-white into technicolor. Wembley is her curtain call and a new start for me.”

On being interested in the storyline from the moment it was pitched to her: “I was a bit of a black-and-white film nerd growing up, especially as a teenager, so I knew all about it. I love theater, and I became obsessed with old black-and-white movies. I’d wake up, have a cup of tea, and watch. So it felt like a completely normal idea to me–it tied into my life. I wanted to draw from it, but never copy it black and white, no pun intended. I wanted to bring Mariah May into the story, that glamour. I don’t remember anyone getting beat by a shoe like I did to Toni.”