Mariah May Claims She Still Loves Toni Storm

– During a recent interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May discussed her relationship with Mariah May, claiming she still loves her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mariah May on Toni Storm: “I didn’t like her, I loved her. I still love her. [Asked why she destroyed her] Well, there can only be one, and now it’s me.”

On humiliating Toni Storm at Wembley: “Yeah. [Asked if she thought Storm thinks it’s over] I don’t think she thinks. I don’t think there’s a single thought in that woman’s head anymore. She was humiliated at Wembley. She lost, her butler cried. She danced out of the arena into the street. Has anyone seen her since? Does anyone know where Toni Storm even is? Does anyone care? I don’t.”

On being champion: “Loving it. I’m a champion, I won the Owen Hart Tournament, I won the world title at Wembley, I killed a woman.”

On Toni Storm’s whereabouts: “Have you spoken to her? Do you know something I don’t? So how do you know anything about her whereabouts? She could be dead, hopefully. Fingers crossed.”