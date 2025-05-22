– Many fans have been wondering about the AEW status of former Women’s World Champion Mariah May. She hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since losing a Hollywood Ending Match against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025. Earlier today, Mariah May responded to an X user who wrote, “‘One day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to

@MariahMayx?'”

May later replied, indicating that she’s on a vacation. She wrote, “God forbid a girl takes a vacation.” You can view that exchange below.

As noted, Mariah May’s AEW contract is said to be up later this summer.

“one day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to @MariahMayx?” pic.twitter.com/NdCpBFJIkm — ༝༚༝༚ (@reignsofmone) May 22, 2025