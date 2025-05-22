wrestling / News

Mariah May Comments on AEW Status, Indicates That She’s On a Vacation

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mariah May AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

– Many fans have been wondering about the AEW status of former Women’s World Champion Mariah May. She hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since losing a Hollywood Ending Match against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025. Earlier today, Mariah May responded to an X user who wrote, “‘One day, many years from now, someone will ask, whatever happened to
@MariahMayx?'”

May later replied, indicating that she’s on a vacation. She wrote, “God forbid a girl takes a vacation.” You can view that exchange below.

As noted, Mariah May’s AEW contract is said to be up later this summer.

