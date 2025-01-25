– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May commented on her rival and former mentor, Toni Storm. She’ll be defending her title against Storm next month at AEW Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane.

Mariah May said on Toni Storm (via Fightful), “This (AEW Women’s World Title) is what happened. You know, there can only be one at the top. And I think I am the face of AEW, not Toni Storm.”

Mariah May is set to have a face-to-face confrontation with Toni Storm later tonight on AEW Collision: Homecoming. Tonight’s show is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.

They will finally meet one-on-one for the title at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.