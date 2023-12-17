Mariah May On the Delay In Her AEW Debut, Her Time In STARDOM

Mariah May is set to make her AEW debut soon, and she recently talked about the delay in her in-ring debut and more. May was announced on Saturday’s episode of Collision as making her in-ring debut for the company soon, and she spoke about coming to the company and more with AEW Unrestricted. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the delay in her AEW debut: “I was actually in STARDOM. I had just done the big pay-per-view over there, which was All-Star Grand Queendom. And I actually did commentary on it, which got me quite a bit of a buzz. And I had been wrestling there for maybe four or five months, and then AEW reached out…and they really enjoyed what I was doing, and they wanted me to come to AEW. I just didn’t think I was ready to go to America, to be on TV. For me, with going to STARDOM, going to Japan — that’s something that I wanted when I started training, and I felt like I was just scratching the surface, really, of what I can do and how I can grow as a performer. So, I said, ‘Look, I really want to come. Kind of still can’t believe that you guys want me. But, I do kind of want to finish off things that I wanted to do in Japan.'”

On her time in STARDOM: “I did the 5STAR Grand Prix…and that was such an amazing experience, cause I learned so much, and I feel like I grew so much. So now, when I come to AEW, I have a lot more to offer than I did back in May.”

On leaving STARDOM for AEW: “That’s why it was a really big goal for me, was because I wanted to get better — and I, selfishly, wanted to perform on that stage — but mainly, I wanted to get better, because I remember when I first got there, I was like, ‘oh, God, I have to get really good really quickly.’, because STARDOM now is just huge. Compared to years ago, it’s just skyrocketed. So, yeah, it’s always been a really big goal, so I’m really happy I got to do it.”