Mariah May Didn’t Know Where Her Story With Toni Storm Would Go

Mariah May recently reflected on her storyline and feud with Toni Storm, saying she didn’t know where it was going to go. May allied with Storm for several months until turning on her and is now the AEW Women’s World Championship after beating Storm for the title at All In. She appeared on The Zaslow Show and was asked if she knew that the storyline would reach the heights that it did.

“No, I didn’t,” she said (per Fightful). I think there’s a bit of a misunderstanding and a bit of a misconception that I was told that this would all happen. I had no idea where the story would go, I had no idea about Wembley, the Owen, or any of that. But for me, it was very exciting. I’m big on stories. I was in Japan because I wanted to improve my in-ring, so I was literally living in Japan, fully engrossed in STARDOM, and Tony Khan got in touch and said AEW were interested. He pitched…he said I have a really exciting story, and we talked about it and kind of following Toni’s footsteps.”

She continued, “I thought [that] was pretty symbolic because I think my career has kind of mirrored hers, in a way. We’re both from the UK, she went to STARDOM, I went to STARDOM, then coming to AEW. So for that opportunity to be laid out like that, it kind of mirrored real life. It kind of just felt perfect. To me, the most attractive part was that AEW saw me and they saw something in me and they had a plan for me, and I knew, if I’m given the chance, I will capitalize, and I think that’s exactly what I did, and it meant that we went all the way to Wembley Stadium, and I became the world champion.”

Storm made her return to AEW TV on last week’s Dynamite.