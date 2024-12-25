– During a recent interview with Niko Exxtra, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May spoke about the AEW women’s locker room and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mariah May on the women’s locker room: “The girls’ locker room is very cool. If we have someone’s birthday…it’s Harley Cameron. She’ll go out and she’ll buy balloons and banners and cake. She’s very sweet. She’ll always kind of lead that charge. I think there was one time we had four birthdays in a row, so every week, there was cake, and I’m like guys, we gotta stop. We’re out there in a two-piece in two hours, and you’re having us eating cake [laughs].”

On AEW having a cool group of women: “But it’s a really cool group of women, and it’s very international, we’ve got girls from Japan, UK, Australia, America, Canada, it’s a lot of different people from different walks of life. But we always work together. It is crazy, wrestling is crazy, entertainment is crazy, live television is crazy. So we’re kind of all in it together, just trying to figure it out and how can we make the best of it, and everyone’s super supportive. So yeah, it’s cool.”