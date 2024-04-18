Mariah May Doesn’t Mind Comparisons To Tiffany Stratton, Thinks She’s Great

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Mariah May spoke about being compared to Tiffany Stratton and explained why she doesn’t mind it, praising the WWE star.

She said: “I don’t mind at all. I think Tiffany’s great, I think she’s a superstar. She’s great in the ring. I love her gears, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, that’s cute.’ Everyone will tag me on her pictures or tag her on my pictures. She’s a sweetheart, we spoken before. At the end of the day, there can be multiple blondes. We all love Barbie, we all love the divas. Me, Anna, and Julia were talking about this. We all love the divas and if you think about our age group, remember we came up on Total Divas and Nikki Bella and stuff, so yes, we’re going to look like Barbie dolls, but we’re also some of the greatest wrestlers.“