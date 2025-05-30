Mariah May Reportedly Exits AEW, Profile Removed From Roster Page

PWInsider reports that Mariah May has parted ways with AEW as her profile has been removed from the company’s roster page. That’s usually what happens when someone leaves the company and are a fre e agent. WWE sources noted taht she is expected to start there soon.

Fightful Select confirms that May is indeed WWE-bound and their sources noted that WWE had interest in her as soon as they heard she was available. Of course, they can’t contact talent unless they are free to actually sign. Mariah May’s management says her AEW deal has not officially expired and WWE sources claim a contact with them has not been signed. It is believed she will do so the moment her AEW deal is done.

Most people in AEW expected that she would move on to WWE following the Hollywood Ending match with Toni Storm earlier this year. The most surprising part of her leaving AEW was that her contract was only for two years with no additional option year.