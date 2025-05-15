Mariah May: ‘Finally Someone Let Me Out of My Cage’

– In a cryptic message she shared on her Instagram account, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Mariah May wrote, “finally someone let me out of my cage.” You can view the message below.

Mariah May is said to be in a contract year for AEW, with her current deal rumored to expire in November. May has not appeared on AEW programming since losing a Hollywood Ending match to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution 2025 in March.