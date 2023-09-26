Mariah May Reportedly Finishing Up With STARDOM

STARDOM star Mariah May is reportedly finishing up with the company soon, according to a new report. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (per Wrestling Inc) that May will be exiting the company once the 5STAR Grand Prix finishes.

May is set to face Hanan this coming weekend at the Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix Final. It was reported in August that AEW was interested in May, though there’s no confirmation as to whether she might be headed to the company.