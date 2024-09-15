– AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and Harley Cameron were in attendance at today’s home game for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cleveland Browns. They shared some photos of themselves enjoying the game from a VIP suite at the stadium on social media. You can check out those photos below.

As noted, Sammy Guevara and Hologram also competed in a pre-game matchup against Matt Taven and Mortos. Guevara and Hologram won the best two-out-of-three falls match.

my life is better than yours pic.twitter.com/rIEadbQjxR — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) September 15, 2024