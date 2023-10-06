Mariah May Believed To Be Headed To AEW

As previously reported, Mariah May had her last match in STARDOM over the weekend, losing to Hanan. the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that May is expected to start with AEW soon, and it was believed she would be in Seattle for WrestleDream. She was not, as instead she flew back to the UK.

However, the belief is that she will join the company soon. It was speculated that she may be put in a new group with Toni Storm.