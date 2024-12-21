Mariah May Weighs In On Potentially Acting Or Modelling, Says She’s ‘All In’ With AEW Right Now

Mariah May says she’s currently dedicated to AEW but knows that she could have the opportunity to act or model if she gets that bug. May spoke with Niko Exxtra and during the conversation, she was asked if she would be interested in getting into either acting or modelling at some point. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she’s looking to do any outside projects: “I mean, for me, right now, no pun intended, I’m all in with AEW. They gave me my life here in America, and that was always my dream as a kid. I knew I wanted to be an entertainer. I wanted to be a wrestler, which kind of felt impossible, but clearly it’s not. But it was always my dream to come here, and they’ve given me that, and on my rookie year, to kind of give me the opportunities and the platform they have, and yes, I’ve delivered, but they’ve also given me that chance. I’m very committed to AEW and committed to kind of making a legacy and for me, it was tough. I did kind of have this crisis. I’m like, I’m in my first year in the company, I won the title in my home, on my our biggest show. So now where do I go?

“But I think the exciting thing is we forget that AEW is a baby. It’s such a new company. I think because it’s so big we forget that this wasn’t here five years ago. It’s just crazy. So for me, I think it’s exciting because we’re gonna have so many firsts and we’re gonna create history, and to be a part of that legacy and that growth, that’s something that I’m kind of looking to spend the next couple of years doing. Never been TBS Champion, and we have Mercedes prancing around with all these belts, so I think there’s a lot of story there. I think every single new girl that comes through that door, there’s stories to tell, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

On being able to do so at some point: “If I ever did want to do a TV show or a film or anything like that, [Tony Khan] will allow you to do those things. We have such a stacked division that, I mean, if I went, it would be a great loss, but it’s like, okay, let’s give another girl a chance to make a name for herself so I can come back to something. So I think that is the exciting part about AEW is they want the best for you.”