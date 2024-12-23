Mariah May Reflects On Destroying Toni Storm, Says They Were Never Friends

Mariah May says that she never was Toni Storm’s friend and never will be. May insinuated herself into being under Storm’s wing when she arrived in AEW, which culminated in her turning on Storm and defeating her at AEW All In to win the Women’s World Title. She spoke on the Niko Knows Best about her dominance as champion and used her destruction of Storm as proof; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

On her takedown of Storm: “I am the most dominant champion in AEW, look at what I did to Toni Storm. Toni Storm was the face of our division, she would honestly be the face of the company if it wasn’t for me, and what I did to her, I destroyed her.”

On when she knew she was longer a fan of Storm’s: “I’ve always been a Toni Storm fan, that’s why I chose to follow her and to learn everything from her, and to steal her life. I always knew coming in I was going to use Toni Storm. I have no relationship with Toni Storm. Mina [Shirakawa], I love, we’re still friends, I love Mina, I gave her a chance, she couldn’t get the job done which I’m not surprised. But Toni is not my friend, she’s never been my friend, and she never will be my friend.”