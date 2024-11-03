Mariah May Comments On Win Over Anna Jay At AEW Collision

Mariah May retained her AEW Women’s World Championship over Anna Jay at AEW Collision, and she spoke after the match about her victory. May defeated Jay on Saturday’s show to retain her title and she appeared in a digital exclusive to cut a promo after the show.

“Are we all caught up now?,” May said (per Fightful). “Does everyone understand? Or do I need to repeat myself one more time? Every neck is under my foot, gasping for air, and I will only let them breathe when I feel like it.”

She continued, “There was a little girl tonight watching Collision. She’s a really big fan of Anna Jay. So she put on the TV and she said, you can do it, Anna. You’re my hero. And I broke her heart. I made her cry. And she should thank me. She should thank me for teaching her about reality. Anna Jay is not reality. Following your dreams is not reality. I am reality. Dreams are for the weak. Heroes are for the delusional. When you’re 38, folding clothes and begging your ex for child support, you’ll realize, I was right. You either have it or you don’t. I guess I have it. There’s a special place in hell for a woman like me. It feels really good.”

May won the title at AEW All In from Toni Storm.