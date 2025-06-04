Mariah May Comments On WWE Arrival

Mariah May took to social media on Tuesday to comment on her WWE arrival. As noted, May debuted on this week’s NXT and has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

May posted to her Twitter account to share a photo and write:

“honey i’m home @WWE @WWENXT”

May also appeared in a short digital exclusive on the WWE Twitter account.

“It’s about damn time,” she said. “I’ve wrestled all around the world, and it’s only right that The Glamour arrives in NXT.”