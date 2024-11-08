Mariah May Commemorates One-Year Anniversary Of AEW Debut

Mariah May has been in AEW for a year as of today, and she posted to social media to commemorate the anniversary. May made her debut on the November 8th, 2023 episode of Dynamite. The AEW Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account to reflect on her past year, writing:

“One year ago I made my AEW debut From being an unknown to main eventing Dynamite, Collision, BOTB & Rampage. Winning the Owen Hart Tournament, killing the face of the division & being crowned World Champion at Wembley Stadium Let me know when the rest of you bitches catch up.”