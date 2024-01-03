wrestling / News

Mariah May’s Opponent Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-3-24 Image Credit: AEW

Mariah May makes her in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and her opponent is now set. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that May will face Queen Aminata in her first match for the company on Wednesday, as you can see below.

Khan also announced that Daniel Garcia will take on Swerve Strickland during the episode, which airs live from Newark, New Jersey on TBS. The updated lineup for the show is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin
* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading