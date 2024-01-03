wrestling / News
Mariah May’s Opponent Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Mariah May makes her in-ring debut on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and her opponent is now set. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that May will face Queen Aminata in her first match for the company on Wednesday, as you can see below.
Khan also announced that Daniel Garcia will take on Swerve Strickland during the episode, which airs live from Newark, New Jersey on TBS. The updated lineup for the show is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin
* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland
TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark, NJ
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@MariahMayx vs Queen @amisylle
International wrestling star Mariah May, inspired by her idol Timeless Toni Storm, makes her highly anticipated @AEW debut vs rising star Queen Aminata TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/eAVRSmZIpx
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024
TOMORROW, 1/3@PruCenter Newark, NJ
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@GarciaWrestling vs @swerveconfident
2 red hot stars fight for Wednesday Night's Spotlight on 2024's 1st Dynamite, both coming off Worlds End wins,
Daniel Garcia vs Swerve Strickland
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QhAK6B1QAr
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 2, 2024