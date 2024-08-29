Mariah May Postpones Championship Celebration On AEW Dynamite

Mariah May decided that Champaign, Illinois wasn’t the place for her Championship Celebration, postponing the moment on AEW Dynamite. May was set to have a celebration of her AEW Women’s World Championship win over Toni Storm from All In on this week’s show, but she decided that this wasn’t the city to do it.

May instead said that the fans needed glamour and since that’s what she was all about, she took off her robe to pose with the title. You can see a video of the segment below: