Mariah May On Who She Does and Doesn’t Want To Face in AEW

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Mariah May spoke about potential future opponents in AEW, including those she doesn’t want to be in the ring with. May’s next major opponent will be Toni Storm, as the two are set to face each other at Grand Slam Australia.

Mariah May said: “Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title. Megan Bayne, I never want to see in the ring against me. If she would like to stand next to me or near me or not be around, that’s cool. She’s a very impressive-looking woman. Same goes for [Kris] Statlander. If her and Megan [Bayne], the monstrous women just would like to stay away from me, that would be [great]. I would say give me Anna Jay, but she’s banned. [Asked about Julia Hart.] Again, that’s somebody I just don’t want anything to do with. I think she shot somebody with a bow and arrow? Absolutely not. Let’s not. But also I have a shoe, so if you’d like to try, Julia.”