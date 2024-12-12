Mariah May Reacts To Toni Storm’s Return on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Toni Storm returned on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, dropping her ‘Timeless’ persona entirely. In a digital exclusive, AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May was asked about Storm’s returned and tried to downplay it.

She said: “I don’t give a fuck about Toni Storm. What happened to Toni is the same thing that just happened to Mina and exactly what is gonna happen to Thunder Rosa. Every single woman I step in the ring with has the same hopes and dreams, and then they wish they were never born. Mina should just go back to modeling because her career as she knows it is over. It’s not that I wanted to do that. I love her, and we’re still friends. It’s just what I do and I will continue to do to any girl that wants to breathe the same air as me because they cannot handle the woman from hell. So Thunder Rosa, go and yell shut whatever batshit crazy bullshit you want to do. Name a time, name the place, and I will end your life, too. To anyone in AEW or any other company, you all have the same dream. But there is only one reality.“