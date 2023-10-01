Mariah May Reflects On STARDOM Run Ahead Of Final Match There

Mariah May has finished up with STARDOM, and she posted a video commenting on her time there. May competed against Hanan at the 5STAR Grand Prix Finals, and she posted a video commenting on her exit from the company.

May wrote:

“Today is the 5 STAR GP Finals, it will also be my last match in STARDOM. It’s been a whirlwind 9 months, let’s show the world just how much I’ve learnt. Hanan, I love you — give me everything you’ve got. The Future Ace VS The Foreign Ace”

As reported, May teased her future on Friday, teasing that she “had a flight to catch” as soon as she was done with her match.