Mariah May On Her Relationship With Toni Storm, Would ‘Follow Her Anywhere’

Mariah May recently touched on her relationship with Toni Storm on AEW TV, noting that she would follow Storm “anywhere.” May spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and was asked about joining forces with Storm; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On if Storm is using her: “No, she is my mentor, she’s like a mother to me, or a lover to me, I don’t know sometimes. But she’s my idol, so to get to work with her and dress up as her and basically be her is like my dream.”

On standing on her own: “I mean, I’m sure she’ll come back one day. But right now, I’m all about Toni… I want to stay with Toni forever. Toni, if you’re watching this, I love you.”

On what drew her to Storm: “What do you mean what’s remarkable about Toni Storm? She was the first ever World of Stardom Champion as a foreigner, she did everything in STARDOM. She’s a multi-time champion in AEW, and have you seen her legs? I would follow her anywhere.”