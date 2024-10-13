wrestling / News
Mariah May Retains Women’s Title at AEW WrestleDream
The Glamour is still the AEW Women’s World Champion, as Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW WrestleDream. Willow attempted a move off the top that was countered by May, who then hit a knee strike and Storm Zero for the pin.
May is currently in her first reign as champion after winning it at All In. She has held the gold for 49 days.
