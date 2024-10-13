wrestling / News

Mariah May Retains Women’s Title at AEW WrestleDream

October 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW WrestleDream Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

The Glamour is still the AEW Women’s World Champion, as Mariah May defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW WrestleDream. Willow attempted a move off the top that was countered by May, who then hit a knee strike and Storm Zero for the pin.

May is currently in her first reign as champion after winning it at All In. She has held the gold for 49 days.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW WrestleDream, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading